AJ Pritchard reveals why he quit Strictly Come Dancing

AJ Pritchard has revealed exactly why he decided to quit Strictly Come Dancing.

AJ announced earlier this year that he was stepping down from the BBC One series after four years.

Advertisements

Now AJ has detailed his reasons for leaving the show in an interview with The Sun newspaper.

He shared with the newspaper: "Strictly wouldn't allow a lot of things to happen that I wanted to happen, so it meant you do have to do that leap, and for me it's not a risk, it's something I'm passionate about."

As for what's next for AJ, he's widely rumoured to be taking part in I'm A Celebrity which this year will film in Wales due to the pandemic.

Understandably, AJ didn't confirm the reports but did say: “I’m intrigued as to how it’s going to work this year, not being in Australia in the sunshine.

Advertisements

“I do like the sun, so I don’t know how the celebrities will take it. I think whoever wants to do that show would prefer it in a hot country.”

AJ has also announced a new dance tour with his brother Curtis Pritchard, who appeared on Love Island and was a professional on the Irish version of Strictly.

It follows their previous dance tour being cut short due to theatre closures in the spring.

Curtis said: “Our last shows were fully sold out and then it was gone, there was nothing. It was heartbreaking because AJ had worked so hard to create the tour.

Advertisements

“Then there was obviously a load of free time and now everyone’s getting back to work a little bit, but the theatres still aren’t open. It’s a real shame. It’s heartbreaking and sad.”

AJ added: “If you’re focused on what’s going to happen you’ll definitely get there in the end. It’s a scary time and I hope we can turn it around as quickly as possible.”