HRVY new Strictly Come Dancing favourite after first live show

HRVY has been installed as the favourite to win Strictly Come Dancing 2020.

Strictly Come Dancing made it’s highly anticipated return to screens on Saturday night with support coming for HRVY following his sensational Jive which saw him top the leader board scoring 25 points from a possible 30.

The popular singer has become the new joint favourite to win Strictly Come Dancing as viewing figures shot up from last year. The programme, which attracted 9.3 million viewers on Saturday, was the most-watched show across all channels, the BBC said.

HRVY has been trimmed into 7/4 from 4/1 and now joins Maisie Smith at the top of the market, who also impressed judges with a samba, scoring 24 points.

Men Behaving Badly star Caroline Quentin has tumbled into 10/1 from 14/1 but was 33/1 before the show started. Quentin studied ballet between the ages of three to 12 years old and could be a dark horse in this competition as she scored 21 points after her brilliant American Smooth.

Sarah Kinsella, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: "9.3 million tuned in for week one of Strictly Come Dancing which is outstanding with viewers and judges most impressed with HRVY.

"The YouTuber is now the 7/4 joint favourite with those odds cut from 4/1 and he joins EastEnders star Maisie Smith at the top of the betting. Caroline Quentin wowed judges with her American Smooth routine to score 21 points which has resulted in punters backing her into 10/1 from 14/1.”

Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC One next Saturday and Sunday night with the first elimination.