The first Strictly Come Dancing 2020 results are in - who left in the first elimination tonight?

Following the opening two weekends of live shows, this evening was the first dance off as one pair were voted off.

Once all was said and done, Jacqui Smith and Anton Du Beke were the first celebrity couple to leave Strictly Come Dancing 2020.

As usual in the results, the judges' marks were combined with the viewer votes. Jacqui and her pro partner Anton found themselves in the bottom two with Jamie Laing and his pro partner Karen Hauer.

First Strictly Come Dancing 2020 results

As always, hosts Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman gathered all 12 of the remaining celebrity couples to read out the safe dancers in no particular order to leave the bottom two pairs.

Both couples performed their routines again; Jamie Laing and his dance partner Karen Hauer performed their American Smooth to Night and Day by Frank Sinatra. Jacqui Smith and her dance partner Anton Du Beke performed their Samba to Help Yourself by Tom Jones in a bid to impress the judges and remain in the competition.

Judges Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse, and Craig Revel Horwood then had to decide who to save, with head judge Shirley having the casting vote if required.

All three decided to save Jamie and Karne.

Craig said: “based purely on dance merit and what I thought was the better dance of the evening, I’d like to save Jamie and Karen.”

Motsi said: “First of all I’d like to say that both couples did very well, I felt that both couples picked up a notch this time. I just have to say that for me personally I think that one couple was a little bit on a higher level so I’m going to save Jamie & Karen.”

Although her vote was not needed, Head Judge Shirley Ballas agreed with her fellow judges, and said she too would have chosen to save Jamie and Karen.

After her exit, Jacqui said: "I had the greatest adventure it’s possible to imagine. I’m just sorry I can’t continue it with this man who has been absolutely fantastic and gorgeous to be with. But I don’t feel too much shame in losing to these guys because they are a fantastic bunch of dancers, they really are.

"So I’ll be watching you and supporting you. To Anton I would like to say you have been just an absolute joy to be with. I am so pleased and proud to have spent this time with you.

"And to everybody on the programme I don’t think people realise just how brilliant the team is that put this programme together and if ever we need Strictly, we need it now so thank you so much.”

Meanwhile, it's been confirmed next Saturday night will see Strictly's Movie themed special.

Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman host as the remaining 11 couples get ready for their close-ups as they perform routines inspired by some of the greatest films of all time (and hope to impress the judges).

After the first two weeks, the leaderboard has been reset and everyone is starting on a blank page as the judges score and public vote once more.

Sadly another couple will have to leave the competition on Sunday night’s Results Show - and no-one wants their Strictly experience to end.

Strictly Come Dancing continues next Saturday 7th November at 7:25PM with the results show on Sunday 8th November at 7:25PM on BBC One.