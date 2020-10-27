Strictly Come Dancing 2020 week 2 songs and dances REVEALED

It's Strictly Come Dancing's 2020 second round of live shows this weekend - here are all the dances and songs.

Last weekend was the opening live shows of the series with the 12 celebs dancing over Saturday evening.

At the end of it all, singer HRVY was top of the scores while politician Jacqui Smith was placed at the bottom.

As usual for week one, no one went home but the marks will carry over to this weekend where, together with the first public vote of the series they'll help decide which two dancers are in the bottom two.

Those unlucky couples will have to dance again for the judges and one of them WILL be the first to leave, a title no one wants.

Here's this week's (week 2, October 31) Strictly Come Dancing's song and dance list...

Strictly Come Dancing 2020 songs and dances - Week 2

Bill and Oti - Quickstep to Talk To The Animals by Bobby Darin

Caroline and Johannes - Paso Doble to El Gato Montes by Ramon Cortez

Clara and Aljaž - Viennese Waltz to You Don’t Own Me by SAYGRACE

HRVY and Janette - Viennese Waltz to Stuck With U by Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber

Jacqui and Anton - Samba to Help Yourself by Tom Jones

Jamie and Karen - American Smooth to Night and Day by Frank Sinatra

Jason and Luba - Salsa to Get Lucky by Daft Punk feat. Pharrell Williams and Nile Rodgers

JJ and Amy - Paso Doble to Believer by Imagine Dragons

Maisie and Gorka - Tango to Midnight Sky by Miley Cyrus

Max and Dianne - Jive to I’m A Believer by The Monkees

Nicola and Katya - Couples’ Choice (Street Commercial) to Shine by Years & Years

Ranvir and Giovanni - Quickstep to You Are The Sunshine Of My Life by Stevie Wonder

Strictly Come Dancing 2020 returns to TV this weekend, Saturday October 31 at 7:10PM on BBC One.

The first Strictly results of 2020 will air, Sunday November 1, from 7:15PM on BBC One.

The two couples with the lowest combined judges’ scores and viewer votes will take part in the dreaded dance-off. The judges must then decide who stays and which couple will be the first to say their goodbyes.

There will also be a special musical performance from Sam Smith, who will be performing their latest single, Diamonds.

