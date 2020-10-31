Here are all the marks and scores from the leaderboard of Strictly Come Dancing 2020 - Week 2.

This Saturday night (October 31) saw the 12 couples performing live for just the second time this year after their debut performances last week.

Advertisements

As usual, there was no elimination on the first weekend but the judges still scored all the performances.

In this evening's show, the judges once again marked all of the second routines out of 30 and those scores were added to last week's to give highs of 49 and lows of 25.

After the celebrity and pro couples had performed twice, HRVY and Maisie Smith shared the top spot but right at the other end, bottom was Jacqui Smith who fell just behind Jamie Laing.

The public now has their chance to vote to help determine who leaves Strictly this weekend. Viewer votes will be combined with the below scores to determine the bottom two.

Those lowest ranked couples will have to dance again before the judges decide which of them stays and which is the first to be eliminated.

Strictly returns Sunday night at 7:15PM on BBC One with the result.

Advertisements

For now, here's how this week's Strictly scores look...

Strictly Come Dancing 2020 scoreboard and marks - Week 2

Celebrity Dance Scores Craig Shirley Motsi Week 1 Total HRVY Viennese Waltz 8 9 8 25 49 Maisie Williams Tango 8 9 8 24 49 Nicola Adams Street 8 8 8 21 45 Ranvir Singh Quickstep 6 7 8 21 42 Caroline Quentin Paso Doble 7 7 7 21 42 Bill Bailey Quickstep 8 8 8 15 39 Max George Jive 6 7 7 17 37 JJ Chalmers Paso Doble 5 6 6 19 36 Clara Amfo Viennese Waltz 5 6 6 18 35 Jason Bell Salsa 6 6 6 16 34 Jamie Laing Smooth 5 6 6 14 31 Jacqui Smith Samba 2 5 5 13 25

More on: Strictly Come Dancing 2020