Here are all of the dances from this week's Strictly Come Dancing 2020 for you to watch.

This Saturday night saw the 12 couples performing live for only the second time this series.

Advertisements

Here are all the performances plus the marks from judges Craig Revel Horwood, Shirley Ballas and Motsi Mabuse respectively.

Max and Dianne

Dance: Jive

Song: I’m A Believer by The Monkees

Judges' marks: 20 (6, 7, 7)

Clara and Aljaž

Dance: Viennese Waltz

Song: You Don’t Own Me by SAYGRACE

Judges' marks: 17 (5, 6, 6)

Bill and Oti

Dance: Quickstep

Song: Talk To The Animals by Bobby Darin

Judges' marks: 24 (8, 8, 8)

Advertisements

JJ and Amy

Dance: Paso Doble

Song: Believer by Imagine Dragons

Judges' marks: 17 (5, 6, 6)

Jamie and Karen

Dance: American Smooth

Song: Night and Day by Frank Sinatra

Judges' marks: 17 (5, 6, 6)

Maisie and Gorka

Dance: Tango

Song: Midnight Sky by Miley Cyrus

Judges' marks: 25 (8, 9, 8)

Jacqui and Anton

Dance: Samba

Song: Help Yourself by Tom Jones

Judges' marks: 12 (2, 5, 5)

HRVY and Janette

Dance: Viennese Waltz

Song: Stuck With U by Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber

Judges' marks: 24 (7, 8, 9)

Ranvir and Giovanni

Dance: Quickstep

Song: You Are The Sunshine Of My Life by Stevie Wonder

Judges' marks: 21 (6, 7, 8)

Advertisements

Nicola and Katya

Dance: Couples’ Choice (Street Commercial)

Song: Shine by Years & Years

Judges' marks: 24 (8, 8, 8)

Caroline and Johannes

Dance: Paso Doble

Song: El Gato Montes by Ramon Cortez

Judges' marks: 21 (7, 7, 7)

Jason and Luba

Dance: Salsa

Song: Get Lucky by Daft Punk feat. Pharrell Williams and Nile Rodgers

Judges' marks: 18 (6, 6, 6)

The judges' marks from this week will now be added to last week's scores and combined with the results from the public vote.

Advertisements

The two celebrity couples in the bottom two of the overall rankings will find themselves having to dance again in tomorrow night's (Sunday) results show.

Remember, Strictly is back Sunday night on BBC One from 7:15PM.

More on: Strictly Come Dancing 2020