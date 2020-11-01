Here are all of the dances from this week's Strictly Come Dancing 2020 for you to watch.
This Saturday night saw the 12 couples performing live for only the second time this series.
Here are all the performances plus the marks from judges Craig Revel Horwood, Shirley Ballas and Motsi Mabuse respectively.
Max and Dianne
Dance: Jive
Song: I’m A Believer by The Monkees
Judges' marks: 20 (6, 7, 7)
Clara and Aljaž
Dance: Viennese Waltz
Song: You Don’t Own Me by SAYGRACE
Judges' marks: 17 (5, 6, 6)
Bill and Oti
Dance: Quickstep
Song: Talk To The Animals by Bobby Darin
Judges' marks: 24 (8, 8, 8)
JJ and Amy
Dance: Paso Doble
Song: Believer by Imagine Dragons
Judges' marks: 17 (5, 6, 6)
Jamie and Karen
Dance: American Smooth
Song: Night and Day by Frank Sinatra
Judges' marks: 17 (5, 6, 6)
Maisie and Gorka
Dance: Tango
Song: Midnight Sky by Miley Cyrus
Judges' marks: 25 (8, 9, 8)
Jacqui and Anton
Dance: Samba
Song: Help Yourself by Tom Jones
Judges' marks: 12 (2, 5, 5)
HRVY and Janette
Dance: Viennese Waltz
Song: Stuck With U by Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber
Judges' marks: 24 (7, 8, 9)
Ranvir and Giovanni
Dance: Quickstep
Song: You Are The Sunshine Of My Life by Stevie Wonder
Judges' marks: 21 (6, 7, 8)
Nicola and Katya
Dance: Couples’ Choice (Street Commercial)
Song: Shine by Years & Years
Judges' marks: 24 (8, 8, 8)
Caroline and Johannes
Dance: Paso Doble
Song: El Gato Montes by Ramon Cortez
Judges' marks: 21 (7, 7, 7)
Jason and Luba
Dance: Salsa
Song: Get Lucky by Daft Punk feat. Pharrell Williams and Nile Rodgers
Judges' marks: 18 (6, 6, 6)
The judges' marks from this week will now be added to last week's scores and combined with the results from the public vote.
The two celebrity couples in the bottom two of the overall rankings will find themselves having to dance again in tomorrow night's (Sunday) results show.
Remember, Strictly is back Sunday night on BBC One from 7:15PM.