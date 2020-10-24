Strictly Come Dancing recap! Watch all of first week's performances

Here are all of the dances from this week's Strictly Come Dancing 2020's first live show for you to watch.

This Saturday night saw the 12 couples performing live for the very first time in the opening episode of the new series.

Here are all the performances plus the marks from judges Craig Revel Horwood, Shirley Ballas and Motsi Mabuse respectively.

Jamie and Karen

Dance: Cha Cha Cha

Song: Think About Things by Daði og Gagnamagnið

Judges' marks: 14 (4, 5, 5)

Caroline and Johannes

Dance: American Smooth

Song: 9-5 (Morning Train) by Sheena Easton

Judges' marks: 21 (7, 7, 7)

Max and Dianne

Dance: Tango

Song: Best Fake Smile by James Bay

Judges' marks: 17 (6, 5, 6)

Clara and Aljaž

Dance: Cha Cha Cha

Song: Don't Start Now by Dua Lipa

Judges' marks: 18 (5, 6, 7)

Jacqui and Anton

Dance: Foxtrot

Song: Always Look On The Bright Side Of Life by Monty Python

Judges' marks: 13 (3, 5, 5)

JJ and Amy

Dance: Waltz

Song: What A Wonderful World by Louis Armh3

Judges' marks: 19 (6, 6, 7)

Maisie and Gorka

Dance: Samba

Song: Samba (Conga) by Gloria Estefan

Judges' marks: 24 (8, 8, 8)

Jason and Luba

Dance: American Smooth

Song: My Girl by The Temptations

Judges' marks: 16 (4, 6, 6)

Ranvir and Giovanni

Dance: Paso Doble

Song: End of Time by Beyoncé

Judges' marks: 21 (7, 7, 7)

Nicola and Katya

Dance: Quickstep

Song: Get Happy by Ella Fitzgerald

Judges' marks: 21 (7, 7, 7)

Bill and Oti

Dance: Cha Cha Cha

Song: Pata Pata by Miriam Makeba

Judges' marks: 15 (3, 6, 6)

HRVY and Janette

Dance: Jive

Song: Faith by Stevie Wonder feat. Ariana Grande

Judges' marks: 25 (8, 8, 9)

Alex and Neil

Dance: Quickstep

Song: I Get a Kick Out of You by Frank Sinatra.

Judges' marks: 21 (5, 5, 5, 6)

You can watch Strictly Come Dancing online and catch up via the BBC iPlayer.

Pictures: BBC/Guy Levy

