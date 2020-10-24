tellymix
Strictly Come Dancing recap! Watch all of first week's performances

Watch Strictly Come Dancing 2020 performances online October 24

Posted by Josh Darvill
Maisie Smith, Gorka Marquez

Here are all of the dances from this week's Strictly Come Dancing 2020's first live show for you to watch.

This Saturday night saw the 12 couples performing live for the very first time in the opening episode of the new series.

Here are all the performances plus the marks from judges Craig Revel Horwood, Shirley Ballas and Motsi Mabuse respectively.

Jamie and Karen

Dance: Cha Cha Cha
Song: Think About Things by Daði og Gagnamagnið
Judges' marks: 14 (4, 5, 5)

 

Caroline and Johannes

Dance: American Smooth
Song: 9-5 (Morning Train) by Sheena Easton
Judges' marks: 21 (7, 7, 7)

 

Max and Dianne

Dance: Tango
Song: Best Fake Smile by James Bay
Judges' marks: 17 (6, 5, 6)

 

Clara and Aljaž

Dance: Cha Cha Cha
Song: Don't Start Now by Dua Lipa
Judges' marks: 18 (5, 6, 7)

 

Jacqui and Anton

Dance: Foxtrot
Song: Always Look On The Bright Side Of Life by Monty Python
Judges' marks: 13 (3, 5, 5)

 

JJ and Amy

Dance: Waltz
Song: What A Wonderful World by Louis Armh3
Judges' marks: 19 (6, 6, 7)

 

Maisie and Gorka

Dance: Samba
Song: Samba (Conga) by Gloria Estefan
Judges' marks: 24 (8, 8, 8)

 

Jason and Luba

Dance: American Smooth
Song: My Girl by The Temptations
Judges' marks: 16 (4, 6, 6)

 

Ranvir and Giovanni

Dance: Paso Doble
Song: End of Time by Beyoncé
Judges' marks: 21 (7, 7, 7)

 

Nicola and Katya

Dance: Quickstep
Song: Get Happy by Ella Fitzgerald
Judges' marks: 21 (7, 7, 7)

 

Bill and Oti

Dance: Cha Cha Cha
Song: Pata Pata by Miriam Makeba
Judges' marks: 15 (3, 6, 6)

 

HRVY and Janette

Dance: Jive
Song: Faith by Stevie Wonder feat. Ariana Grande
Judges' marks: 25 (8, 8, 9)

 

Alex and Neil

Dance: Quickstep
Song: I Get a Kick Out of You by Frank Sinatra.
Judges' marks: 21 (5, 5, 5, 6)

 

You can watch Strictly Come Dancing online and catch up via the BBC iPlayer.

Pictures: BBC/Guy Levy

