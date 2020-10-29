Ferne McCann reveals her Strictly Come Dancing dreams

Ferne McCann has revealed her hopes of performing on Strictly Come Dancing.

The reality star, who is back with a new series of First Time Mum on ITVBe and ITV Hub, says she's keen to take part in the BBC One competition.

"I want to do Strictly Come Dancing. I’ve always said I want to do it. It’s on my vision board," Ferne said.

Ferne is also keen for more presenting work having previously appeared on I’m A Celebrity, This Morning and The Only Way Is Essex.

"Now is the time where I would love to have the opportunity to do more presenting and to host a show," she added.

Ferne went on to open up about how she's often judged wrongly by her appearances on TV.

She explained: "I’m a really sensitive soul. There are still lots of things that people don’t know about me and that they might be surprised by. Really the things that I love doing the most are the things that are quite normal.

"I love normality and being indoors and having a day to chill and watch Saturday night TV and be at home. I love to cook so much. It gives me so much pleasure. I love being in the garden. I like meditating. I love to know when it’s a fool moon or a new moon. I’m just cosy. I hardly wear make-up when I’m at home."

Meanwhile, Ferne shared her hopes for 2021 after this year was put on hold.

She said: "I have rescheduled my big 30th birthday bash for 2021, so that’s something to look forward to, if it ever happens. I’ve already had to reschedule it so many times. I would love to go on holiday somewhere abroad. I haven’t been abroad for the whole of 2020 or had a break.

"I feel like I’m on a roll with my career at the moment and I’m really enjoying it. I love being busy. I want to do more presenting. I’ve reconnected with that dream. I said it so much when I left TOWIE but now it’s definitely on my vision board. And I want to host a big show. Also I’d love to find love.

"But it’s not the be all and end all. If it happens great, but If it doesn’t happen, I’m happy and content with where I am now. I’ve just filmed a new cooking show. That’s my number one hobby – t calms and relaxes me, so I want to do more of that. And I want to continue to smash motherhood and see Sunday grow."

Ferne McCann: First Time Mum Series 6 is available now on ITV Hub.