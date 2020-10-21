Strictly Come Dancing professionals set for brand new 2021 tour

Strictly Come Dancing is to present a brand new tour in 2021 featuring a number of the show's professionals.

Strictly Presents: The Power of Dance is a brand new dance extravaganza that will tour the UK next summer.

The all-new spectacular will feature the awe-inspiring and sequin-clad Strictly professional dancers Janette Manrara, Dianne Buswell, Amy Dowden and Neil Jones - together with two very special guest stars to be announced soon - who will tell the story of what it is to be a dancer.

Kicking off in Halifax on 22 June, the tour will then cha-cha-cha around the UK for 23 scintillating shows, before culminating in Wolverhampton on 17 July.

Tickets for this dancing spectacle will go on sale on Friday 23 October from strictlypresents.com. Further dates to be announced.

A teaser for the new show reads: "Directed and choreographed by former Strictly professional dancer Trent Whiddon and his wife Gordana Grandosek, this tour will give each of these incredible performers the opportunity to tell the audience about their relationship with dance through stunning choreography and beautiful storytelling.

"Audiences will enjoy an array of magical music and dazzling dance from all around the world - from Latin and ballroom to rock and roll and street dance and everything in between."

For tickets (on sale October 23), dates and venues, visit strictlypresents.com.