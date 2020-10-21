Nicola Adams has explained why the so-called Strictly Come Dancing 'curse' doesn't bother her.

The boxer is one of twelve celebrities on this year's line up, partnered with Katya Jones in the show's first same sex pairing.

Advertisements

Ahead of the first live show, Nicola said she had no concerns taking part in the show would impact her relationship.

Dismissing the curse, Nicola told Grazia magazine: "It's not a big deal. It's not even a curse. You're either happy with your partner or you're not!" she insisted.

She went onto praise her professional partner Katya: "She's so creative and really good at choreography. She's unbelievable."

Meanwhile, Nicola's partner Ella also played down the 'Strictly curse'.

She told The Sun newspaper: "I’m not worried about the curse. Nicki and me are best friends so I don’t really see anyone as competition and she doesn’t either.

Advertisements

"The grass is never greener on the other side and me and Nicki have a lot of history together, so I don’t think anyone is going to steal her off me.

"We did have a conversation about the curse and we agreed I would meet her dance partner so there are no hard feelings or jealousy there."

Strictly Come Dancing 2020 kicks off its live shows this Saturday night on BBC One.

Alongside Nicola, Names announced for the 2020 Strictly Come Dancing cast include singer Max George, actress Caroline Quentin and EastEnders star Maisie Smith.

Also on the line up are TV Presenter & Invictus Games medallist JJ Chalmers, reality star Jamie Laing, journalist Ranvir Singh and former American Footballer Jason Bell.

Completing the 2020 contestants are former Home Secretary Jacqui Smith, singer HRVY, radio DJ Clara Amfo and comedian Bill Bailey.

Advertisements

Strictly 2020 airs on BBC One.

You can catch up on episodes via BBC iPlayer.