The Strictly Come Dancing celebrities have showcased their signature dance moves ahead of Saturday's first live show.

12 famous faces have signed up for the 2020 series which begins its live shows this weekend.

But before they take to the ballroom for their first proper performance with their professionals, the celebs have unveiled their go-to dance moves.

From Maisie Smith's hip bop to Max George's floppy fish, see what the celebrities have to offer up below...

Names on the Strictly Come Dancing line up include EastEnders star Maisie Smith, Olympic boxer Nicola Adams, journalist Ranvir Singh and reality star Jamie Laing.

Joining them are TV Presenter & Invictus Games medallist JJ Chalmers, actress Caroline Quentin, The Wanted star Max George and former American Footballer Jason Bell.

Concluding the line up are politician Jacqui Smith, Radio 1 DJ Clara Amfo, singer & presenter HRVY and comic & musician Bill Bailey.

This weekend sees the first live show starting on BBC One on October 24 at 7:25PM.

The costumes are ready, the shoes have been polished and the ballroom eagerly awaits, as Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman host the first of this year’s live shows.

The 12 celebrity and professional dancer pairings take to the dancefloor for their debut performance as a duo, hoping they have what it takes to impress the judges and viewers at home.

Their performances will be critiqued and scored by Strictly judges Shirley Ballas, Craig Revel Horwood and Motsi Mabuse, but they will all escape the public vote until next weekend.

Plus, the professional dancers will open the show with an explosive latin number.

You can catch up on episodes online via the BBC iPlayer.

