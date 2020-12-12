Strictly Come Dancing 2020 is back tonight - what time does it start and who's dancing what?

It's the semi-final this weekend with the performances taking place live tonight on BBC One.

Advertisements

Tonight's Strictly Come Dancing start time is 7PM with an hour and a half long show running until 8:30PM.

But who's on the Strictly Come Dancing 2020 line up, what are they dancing and which songs will they be performing to?

Well here's ALL you need to know about tonight's latest Strictly Come Dancing live show...

Tonight's Strictly Come Dancing line up

Five celebs are remaining competition tonight. Making up 2020's current Strictly Come Dancing line up are broadcaster Ranvir Singh, EastEnders star Maisie Smith, and Made In Chelsea star Jamie Laing.

Also on the cast are comedian Bill Bailey and singer HRVY.

Former Home Secretary Jacqui Smith became the first to be eliminated before former American Footballer Jason Bell left. The Wanted star Max George was third out while actress Caroline Quentin was fourth eliminated.

Advertisements

Radio 1 DJ Clara Amfo was next to be voted off before TV host & Invictus Games medallist JJ Chalmers was eliminated.

Meanwhile, champion boxer Nicola Adams was forced to quit in November.

Strictly Come Dancing 2020: Dances and songs - Week 8

In no particular performance order, the song and dance styles are as follows:

Bill and Oti

Tango to Enter Sandman by Metallica

Charleston to (Won't You Come Home) Bill Bailey by Ottilie Patterson with Chris Barber

HRVY and Janette

Charleston to Another Day of Sun by La La Land Cast

Rumba to Only You by Kylie Minogue and James Corden

Jamie and Karen

Quickstep to Thank God I'm a Country Boy by John Denver

Salsa to Last Dance by Donna Summer

Maisie and Gorka

Viennese Waltz to A Thousand Years by Christina Perri

Advertisements

Couple's Choice: Street/Commercial to Gettin' Jiggy Wit It by Will Smith

Ranvir and Giovanni

Waltz to Un Giorni Per Noi by Josh Groban

Jive to Candyman by Christina Aguilera

Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC One tonight as the remaining couples take to the dancefloor on Saturday 12 December at 7PM.

Judges Shirley Ballas, Craig Revel Horwood and Craig Revel Horwood will be on hand to critique the celebrities and their professional dance partners and each couple will be scored by the judges out of 10, with a maximum of 30 points currently on offer.

Those marks will be combined with the viewer votes to leave the two couples with the lowest combined scores to face each other in the dreaded dance-off.

Advertisements

It’s then up to the judges to decide who to save and who to send home. Sunday’s show will also feature a musical performance from Little Mix.

Strictly Come Dancing airs Saturday and Sunday nights on BBC One.

More on: Strictly Come Dancing 2020