Strictly Come Dancing 2020 is back tonight - but what time does it start and who's dancing what?

It's week two this weekend with the performances taking place live tonight on BBC One.

Tonight's Strictly Come Dancing start time is 7:10M with a nearly two-hour long show running until just after 9PM.

But who's on the Strictly Come Dancing 2020 line up, what are they dancing and which songs will they be performing to?

Well here's ALL you need to know about tonight's first Strictly Come Dancing live show...

Tonight's Strictly Come Dancing line up

Twelve celebs begin the competition tonight. Making up 2020's Strictly Come Dancing line up are broadcaster Ranvir Singh, EastEnders star Maisie Smith, champion boxer Nicola Adams and Made In Chelsea star Jamie Laing.

Also on the cast are The Wanted star Max George, former American Footballer Jason Bell, actress Caroline Quentin and TV host & Invictus Games medallist JJ Chalmers.

Completing the contestants are comedian Bill Bailey, Radio 1 DJ Clara Amfo, singer HRVY and former Home Secretary Jacqui Smith.

Strictly Come Dancing 2020: Dances and songs - Week 1

In no particular performance order, the song and dance styles are as follows:

Bill and Oti

Quickstep to Talk To The Animals by Bobby Darin

Caroline and Johannes

Paso Doble to El Gato Montes by Ramon Cortez

Clara and Aljaž

Viennese Waltz to You Don’t Own Me by SAYGRACE

HRVY and Janette

Viennese Waltz to Stuck With U by Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber

Jacqui and Anton

Samba to Help Yourself by Tom Jones

Jamie and Karen

American Smooth to Night and Day by Frank Sinatra

Jason and Luba

Salsa to Get Lucky by Daft Punk feat. Pharrell Williams and Nile Rodgers

JJ and Amy

Paso Doble to Believer by Imagine Dragons

Maisie and Gorka

Tango to Midnight Sky by Miley Cyrus

Max and Dianne

Jive to I’m A Believer by The Monkees

Nicola and Katya

Couples’ Choice (Street Commercial) to Shine by Years & Years

Ranvir and Giovanni

Quickstep to You Are The Sunshine Of My Life by Stevie Wonder

Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC One tonight as all 12 couples take to the dancefloor on Saturday 31 October at 7:10PM.

Judges Shirley Ballas, Craig Revel Horwood and Motsi Mabuse will be on hand to critique the celebrities and their professional dance partners and each couple will be scored by the judges out of 10, with a maximum of 30 points currently on offer

Those marks will join the scores from last weekend before viewers will get the chance to vote for their favourites for the first time.

In Sunday night's results show - 1 November at 7:15PM on BBC One - the viewer votes and judges' scores from the first two weeks will determine the bottom two celebs who must dance off to stay in the competition. The judges will then pick one couple to save, with head judge Shirley in charge of the casting vote.

Strictly Come Dancing airs Saturday and Sunday nights on BBC One.

