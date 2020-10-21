The Strictly Come Dancing 2020 live shows are HERE and the first songs and dances have been revealed!

This Saturday night, the 12 Strictly Come Dancing 2020 contestants and their pro partners will hit the dancefloor for the very first time this year.

Advertisements

They've had a week of intense training following the launch show where the celebs and professionals were partnered up.

But how will they cope dancing live and in front of the judges? We'll have to wait to find out but for now, but the dances they'll be performing and the songs they'll be dancing to have been announced.

This year the celebs are being thrown into the thick of it from the off with some Strictly firsts for the opening weekend...

Strictly Come Dancing Week 1's Songs and Dances

Bill and Oti: Cha Cha Cha to Pata Pata by Miriam Makeba

Caroline and Johannes: American Smooth to 9-5 (Morning Train) by Sheena Easton

Clara and Aljaž: Cha Cha Cha to Don't Start Now by Dua Lipa

HRVY and Janette: Jive to Faith by Stevie Wonder feat. Ariana Grande

Jacqui and Anton: Foxtrot to Always Look On The Bright Side Of Life by Monty Python

Jamie and Karen: Cha Cha Cha to Think About Things by Daði og Gagnamagnið

Advertisements

Jason and Luba: American Smooth to My Girl by The Temptations

JJ and Amy: Waltz to What A Wonderful World by Louis Armstrong

Maisie and Gorka: Samba to Samba (Conga) by Gloria Estefan

Max and Dianne: Tango to Best Fake Smile by James Bay

Nicola and Katya: Quickstep to Get Happy by Ella Fitzgerald

Ranvir and Giovanni: Paso Doble to End of Time by Beyoncé

PHEW!

Strictly 2020's live shows begin Saturday evening, October 24 starting at 7:25PM with a marathon episode lasting for just under 2 hours.

As always, there will be no results show in the first week with the stars safe from elimination.

Advertisements

However they will still be marked and critiqued by the returning judges - Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse and head judge Shirley Ballas.

Those marks will carry forward to next weekend where one unlucky celeb will get the boot following the first dance off of the series.

More on: Strictly Come Dancing 2020