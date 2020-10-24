Strictly Come Dancing 2020 results: HRVY tops first scoreboard

HRVY has topped the first Strictly Come Dancing scoreboard of 2020.

This year's twelve celebrities took to the dancefloor tonight to face judges Shirley Ballas, Craig Revel Horwood and Motsi Mabuse.

Advertisements

At the end of the night, it was popstar and presenter HRVY who topped the leaderboard.

His jive with pro partner Janette Manrara was branded "absolutely spectacular" by Craig while Motsi said it was "the best first dance I've ever seen".

It scored the best marks of the opening night with 25 points out of a possible 30.

Maisie Smith, Gorka Marquez

Others who did well in the opening weekend were actress Maisie Williams and Gorka Marquez, who won 24 points with a Samba that was described as "absolutely fabulous" by Shirley.

Advertisements

Also getting their Strictly journey off on the right foot were broadcaster Ranvir Singh, boxer Nicola Adams and actress Caroline Quentin who performed a Paso Doble, Quickstep and American Smooth respectively to score 21 points apiece.

At the other end of the leaderboard, Jacqui Smith and Anton Du Beke left us with plenty to remember with their Foxtrot to Always Look On The Bright Side Of Life.

They scored just 13 points in total - with Craig awarding only three points - after the routine.

Also finding themselves at the wrong end of the leaderboard was Jamie Laing who returned to the show after injury ruled him out last year.

Jacqui Smith, Anton Du Beke

Shirley said he "showed potential" but his debut routine - a Cha Cha Cha to Think About Things with Karen Hauer - needed more work on the technique.

> Strictly Come Dancing 2020 leaderboard: Week 1 scores and results.

Advertisements

Fortunately for Jacqui and Jamie, they'll have the chance to boost their marks next weekend.

Nicola Adams, Katya Jones

As usual, there was no public vote or elimination this first weekend but the judges' scores will carry forward to Week 2 where they'll be added to the marks for their second routines.

Week 2 will then see the public given their first chance to vote this year, with viewer votes combined with the judges' marks to decide which celebs face the dance off.

Then the first celebrity will be eliminated in the Sunday results show.

Advertisements

You can watch Strictly Come Dancing online and catch up via the BBC iPlayer.

Pictures: BBC/Guy Levy