Strictly Come Dancing 2020 leaderboard: Week 1 scores and results

Here's all the marks and scores from the leaderboard of Week 1 of Strictly Come Dancing 2020.

Who topped the scoreboard for the first time?

This Saturday night saw the 12 couples performing live for the very first time this year after weeks of intense training.

The Strictly panel - currently made up of head judge Shirley Ballas, Craig Revel Horwood and Motsi Mabuse - all offered their feedback.

The judges marked all of the performances out of 30 and at the end of the weekend we saw lows of 13 and highs of 25.

After the celebrity and pro couples had performed, singer and presenter HRVY, at the bottom was Jacqui Smith.

As usual, there is no public vote or elimination this first weekend but the judges' marks will carry forward to Week 2 and help determine which acts are in the bottom two.

Week 2 will also see the public given their first chance to vote this year, with viewer votes combined with the judges' marks to decide which celebs face the dance off.

For now, reacap the results and marks below...

Strictly Come Dancing 2020 scoreboard and marks - Week 1

Celebrity Dance Scores Craig Shirley Motsi Total HRVY Jive 8 8 9 25 Maisie Williams Samba 8 8 8 24 Ranvir Singh Paso Doble 7 7 7 21 Nicola Adams Quickstep 7 7 7 21 Caroline Quentin Smooth 7 7 7 21 JJ Chalmers Waltz 6 6 7 19 Clara Amfo Cha Cha 5 6 7 18 Max George Tango 6 5 6 17 Jason Bell Smooth 4 6 6 16 Bill Bailey Cha Cha 3 6 6 15 Jamie Laing Cha Cha 4 5 5 14 Jacqui Smith Foxtrot 3 5 5 13

