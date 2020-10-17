Motsi Mabuse reveals the ones to watch on Strictly Come Dancing

Motsi Mabuse has revealed her ones to watch on Strictly Come Dancing 2020

The brand new series kicks off tonight on BBC One as the twelve celebs on this year's line up are paired up with the pros.

Advertisements

They'll then hit the dancefloor for the first time in the pre-recorded launch show.

Fresh from filming the opening episode, Strictly judge Motsi Mabuse has revealed the celebs she thinks will go far in the competition.

Motsi told the Daily Mirror newspaper: “I’m thinking HRVY, I’m thinking Maisie Smith, I’m thinking Clara Amfo, I’m thinking Max George and Caroline Quentin.

“I’m basing it on their dance ability because I don’t know who’s popular and who’s not in the UK.

"And I think there are going to be a few surprises, and they will be Jamie Laing, and I think Bill Bailey.”

Advertisements

Motsi also offered up her views on Strictly's first same sex couple with boxer Nicola Adams set to be partnered with a female dancer.

“My thoughts on it happening in the UK are, ‘It’s about time, because I think Strictly is obviously a very popular show on TV," she said. “Our world is changing and we need to be more sensitive to each other and what is happening around us.

“And if we have such a big platform like Strictly Come Dancing, where we’re like, ‘Look, everyone, we are inclusive, we have everyone here and everybody is relevant on this planet,’ I think it’s a great message.

"It’s really important nowadays to give a clear message.”

Strictly Come Dancing launches tonight Saturday, October 17 on BBC One at 7:50PM.

The live shows will begin next weekend on Saturday, October 24.

Picture: BBC/Guy Levy