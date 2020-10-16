Here's a first look at Strictly Come Dancing 2020 as the show launches tonight.

With more sparkle, glitz and glamour than ever, Strictly is finally back on our screens this evening albeit a month later than usual.

This weekend will see the celebrities paired up with their pro dancers before taking to the floor for the first tie.

Those on the show this year include Olympian Nicola Adams, The Wanted singer Max George, Good Morning Britain presenter Ranvir Singh, EastEnders' actress Maisie Smith, politician Jacqui Smith and singer & presenter HRVY

Shirley Ballas, Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse

They're joined by actress Caroline Quentin, former American Footballer turned pundit Jason Bell, Invictus Games medallist JJ Chalmers, comedian Bill Bailey, radio DJ Clara Amfo and Made In Chelsea's Jamie Laing, who returns after injury forced him to quit last year's show.

Meanwhile the professional line-up is… Aljaž Škorjanec, Amy Dowden, Anton Du Beke, Dianne Buswell, Giovanni Pernice, Gorka Marquez, Graziano Di Prima, Janette Manrara, Johannes Radebe, Karen Hauer, Katya Jones, Luba Mushtuk, Nadiya Bychkova, Nancy Xu, Neil Jones and Oti Mabuse.

It was previously confirmed that Nancy, Graziano, Neil and Nadiya would not get celebrity partners this year while Nicola would dance with a female pro in the show's first same-sex pairing.

The pairings will be revealed on BBC One tonight as Strictly Come Dancing launches at 7:50PM on Saturday 17 October.

Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman are back as hosts, welcoming the twelve celebrity contestants to make their grand entrance into the famous Strictly ballroom for the very first time.

Once the pairings have been announced the celebrities and professionals will take to the dancefloor for what promises to be an entertaining group performance, launching the new series in Strictly style.

Plus, audiences will be treated to an exclusive performance from Joel Corry and MNEK with a special performance from the pros.

Neil Jones, Nancy Xu, MNEK, Joel Corry

Nadiya Bychkova, Graziano Di Prima, MNEK

Strictly's fabulous judges Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse and Shirley Ballas return to the newly socially distant panel and will be casting their expert judgement every week.

Due to current travel restrictions, Bruno Tonioli will be joining the show remotely for the Sunday night Results at the start of the series.

Hopefully he will make a return to the show live in the studio towards the end of the series.

Pictures: BBC/Guy Levy

