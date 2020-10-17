The Strictly Come Dancing 2020 launch day is here - what time does the show start on TV tonight?

The Strictly Come Dancing 2020 launch will take place this weekend on BBC One - here's all you need to know.

What time is Strictly Come Dancing on TV?

As always, Strictly will start with a pre-recorded first episode which was filmed earlier this month.

It's been confirmed that the launch will air TONIGHT on Saturday, October 17 on BBC One. The start time will be 7:50PM.

The opening show will be introducing us to the celebrities and pro dancers and seeing them paired up.

There will also be a group dance from the professionals and a first group number from this year's celebrity line up, plus musical guests Joel Corry and MNEK.

The live shows will begin the next weekend on Saturday, October 24. They'll run on Saturday nights through until December.

Strictly 2020 line up

There are twelve celebrities confirmed for the 2020 Strictly Come Dancing line up.

They include Made In Chelsea's Jamie Laing - who is back after injury ruled him out last year, Olympic boxer Nicola Adams, Good Morning Britain newsreader Ranvir Singh and EastEnders star Maisie Smith.

Also on the cast are former MP Jacqui Smith, comedian and musician Bill Bailey, radio DJ Clara Amfo and singer HRVY.

Finishing the 2020 contestants are Invictus Games medallist JJ Chalmers, The Wanted's Max George, actress Caroline Quentin and former American Footballer and broadcaster Jason Bell.

Strictly Come Dancing tickets

In order to be in with the chance of watching this year's Strictly Come Dancing line up of celebs perform in person, you need to apply via the BBC's ticket website.

Currently, applications are being accepted for the live shows by CLICKING HERE.

Due to current guidelines, audience members will be sat at socially distant tables made up of household/social bubbles of up to four people. The show will be filmed at Elstree Studios in Borehamwood.

Strictly Come Dancing airs on BBC One.

