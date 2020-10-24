The first Strictly Come Dancing 2020 live show airs tonight on BBC One.

Fresh from the launch show, details about this year's live shows have been confirmed.

What time does Strictly start tonight on TV?

Strictly 2020's first live episode airs tonight on Saturday, October 24 at 7:25PM. The first episode runs to 9:15PM.

Having been paired up with their professional dancer in the launch show, the celebs had had just a week to rehearse before returning to the ballroom to perform live to the nation every Saturday night.

As is tradition, there will be no public vote in the first week but the celebs will still be marked by the judges - Craig Revel Horwood, head judge Shirley Ballas and Motsi Mabuse.

Those scores will carry forward to the next weekend where one unlucky celeb will be the first to get the boot.

The results show with Tess and Claudia will then begin from week two on Sunday nights.

Each week the two couples with the lowest combined scores, from the judges and public vote, will face each other in the dance off, and one couple will leave the competition for good.

Strictly 2020 line up

This year's celebs and pro partner pairings include Caroline Quentin and Johannes Radebe, Jason Bell and Luba Mushtuk, Nicola Adams and Katya Jones, Max George and Dianne Buswell, Ranvir Singh and Giovanni Pernice and Jamie Laing and Karen Hauer.

They're joined by HRVY and Janette Manrara, JJ Chalmers and Amy Dowden, Bill Bailey and Oti Mabuse, Jacqui Smith and Anton Du Beke, Clara Amfo and Aljaž Škorjanec and Maisie Smith and Gorka Marquez.

Additional pros appearing in group routines and music performances are Graziano Di Prima, Nadiya Bychkova, Nancy Xu and Neil Jones.

Strictly Come Dancing airs on BBC One.

Alongside the main show, spin-off It Takes Two begins on Monday October 26 on BBC Two with hosts Zoe Ball and Rylan Clark-Neal.

