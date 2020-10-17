Strictly Come Dancing 2020: Watch the celebs in their first dance

Here's a look at the Strictly Come Dancing 2020 celebs in their very first performance.

This year we've twelve celebrity contestants and tonight's launch saw them partnered up with the pros.

For 2020, the celebs met their pro dancers prior to launch night in a series of surprise meetings which were filming for the episode.

Once in the studio together, they took to the dancefloor for the very first time in a special group dance.

You can watch the first performance from Strictly Come Dancing's class of 2020 above...

The couples starting Strictly Come Dancing 2020 include JJ Chalmers and Amy Dowden, Jacqui Smith and Anton Du Beke, Jason Bell and Luba Mushtuk, Bill Bailey and Oti Mabuse, Max George and Dianne Buswell and Ranvir Singh and Giovanni Pernice.

They're joined by Jamie Laing and Karen Hauer, Caroline Quentin and Johannes Radebe, Maisie Smith and Gorka Marquez, Clara Amfo and Aljaž Škorjanec, Nicola Adams and Katya Jones and HRVY and Janette Manrara.

Meanwhile, with fewer celebs this year due to the shorter series, Graziano Di Prima, Nadiya Bychkova, Nancy Xu and Neil Jones won't get celebrity partners.

They will still take part in the show's pro group dances and also perform together with music acts in Sunday's results show.

Now all the celebs and pros have a week of intensive training before they have their first LIVE performance on BBC One next weekend.

And before long, it'll be time for the first elimination of the series.

Strictly Come Dancing's first live show airs on Saturday, October 24.

