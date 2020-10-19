Strictly Come Dancing favourites revealed after launch night

The early favourites on Strictly Come Dancing have been revealed following Saturday's opening episode.

Saturday night saw the celebs and their pro partners revealed before the group took to the floor together.

Following the first dance, there are some new favourites emerging.

The launch episode of this year's Strictly Come Dancing was watched by an average of 8.6 million viewers and some were evidently impressed by original outsider Bill Bailey.

Following their first group dance together, judge Shirley Ballas says she has her eye on the comedian and that he could be a surprise contender for the glitterball trophy. His odds have taken a massive nosedive as the funnyman is now just 16/1 from 66/1 with bookmakers BoyleSports.

Former Royal Marine JJ Chalmers had been backed into 22/1 from 33/1 to win the new series but now the Invictus Games medallist has been eased slightly to 25/1.

ITV's Good Morning Britain presenter Ranvir Singh saw his odds cut in half into 25/1 from 50/1 last week.

Another notable mover is retired American footballer Jason Bell who is now 7/1 from 14/1.

However Maisie Smith and HRVY remain the ones to beat, the current top two favourites.

Sarah Kinsella, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “We make Bill Bailey 16/1 from 66/1 following the launch show of Strictly Come Dancing as punters, as well as the judges, clearly took a fancy to his nifty hip movements.

"Things have certainly changed for the new series, but the viewing figures are on the up and it promises to be an exciting competition with so many potential winners.”

Strictly Come Dancing odds

7/4 Maisie Smith

5/2 HRVY

5/1 Max George

7/1 Jason Bell

9/1 Jamie Laing

9/1 Nicola Adams

10/1 Clara Amfo

14/1 Caroline Quentin

16/1 Bill Bailey

25/1 Ranvir Singh

25/1 JJ Chalmers

66/1 Jacqui Smith

Strictly Come Dancing's first live show airs this weekend on BBC One.