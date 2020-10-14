The Strictly Come Dancing 2020 professional dance line-up for the new series has been revealed.

Strictly Come Dancing will be waltzing back onto BBC One for its new season from this Saturday night.

The twelve celebrities on the Strictly Come Dancing line up will be paired with one of the show's professionals

Making the Strictly 2020 male pros are Aljaž Škorjanec, Anton Du Beke, Giovanni Pernice, Gorka Marquez, Graziano Di Prima, Johannes Radebe and Neil Jones.

(L-R) Janette Manrara, Oti Mabuse, Nadiya Bychkova and Amy Dowden

(L-R) Katya Jones, Dianne Buswell, Nancy Xu and Luba Mushtuk

Joining them are leading ladies Amy Dowden, Dianne Buswell, Janette Manrara, Karen Hauer, Katya Jones, Luba Mushtuk, Nadiya Bychkova, Nancy Xu and Oti Mabuse.

It means two familiar faces won't be back.

Kevin Clifton revealed at the start of the year that he was stepping down from Strictly as a pro dancer after seven years.

He said: "Since first being called 'Kevin From Grimsby' by Sir Bruce Forsyth in 2013 I have experienced the highs of 5 finals, winning a Guinness World record on It Takes Two, the Strictly Arena tour glitterball and then the ultimate of winning the 2018 series with Stacey Dooley.

"After finishing last series with the Children In Need trophy and the Christmas Special I want to leave on a high and have therefore decided the time has come to move on and focus on other areas of my life and career."

(L-R) Neil Jones, Anton Du Beke, Giovanni Pernice and Aljaž Škorjanec

(L-R) Gorka Marquez, Graziano Di Prima and Johannes Radebe

Also departing is AJ Pritchard who has quit after four years. A statement read: "AJ would like to thank the team at Strictly and everyone at the BBC for giving him such a brilliant opportunity.

"AJ would also like to send his love and gratitude to all who have followed and supported his career. He is excited for you all to join him on the next chapter of his journey."

Meanwhile, with fewer celebs this year due to the shorter series, Graziano Di Prima, Nadiya Bychkova, Nancy Xu and Neil Jones won't get celebrity partners.

They will still take part in the show's pro group dances and also perform together with music acts in Sunday's results show.

Strictly Come Dancing launches Saturday, October 17 on BBC One at 7:50PM.

The live shows will air from the next weekend on October 24.

