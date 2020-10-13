Reigning Strictly Come Dancing winner Kelvin Fletcher will return for this year's launch show to dance with Oti Mabuse.

The pair lifted the glitterball last year after Kevin was called in as a last minute replacement for an injured Jamie Laing.

Advertisements

They will dance again this Saturday night when the new series launches - but will be forced to perform a 'socially distanced' routine.

A show source told The Sun newspaper: “Kelvin and Oti can’t get anywhere near as close as they are used to because of the danger of infection, which would throw a huge spanner in the works.

"But viewers will be intrigued to see how it will work."

Back to deliver a dose of much-needed sparkle to the nation, the highly-anticipated 18th series of Strictly Come Dancing starts Saturday, October 17 at 7:50PM on BBC One.

The new set of 12 contestants will make their grand entrance into the famous Strictly ballroom for the very first time and we’ll discover which professional dancer they will be paired with.

Advertisements

Names on the 2020 Strictly Come Dancing cast include Made In Chelsea star Jamie Laing - who returns after last year's injury, Olympic boxer Nicola Adams, actress Maisie Smith and broadcaster Ranvir Singh.

They're joined by former American Footballer and broadcaster Jason Bell, actress Caroline Quentin, Invictus Games medallist JJ Chalmers and The Wanted singer Max George.

Concluding the this year's contestants are comic & musician Bill Bailey, popstar HRVY, politician Jacqui Smith and Radio 1 DJ Clara Amfo.

Judges Shirley Ballas, Craig Revel Horwood and Motsi Mabuse return to the panel, although they will leave their scoring paddles at home.

Once the pairings have been revealed, the celebrities and professionals will take to the dancefloor in a spectacular group dance, and audiences will be treated to an exclusive performance from Joel Corry and MNEK.

Advertisements

There will also be a special dance from the Strictly 2020 professionals.

Meanwhile the live shows will begin the very next weekend on October 24.