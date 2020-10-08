A line up of Strictly Come Dancing stars will be appearing in their own West End show from January 2021.

Here Come the Boys will play for 16 weeks at the Garrick Theatre between January 27 and May 15.

The show will star Strictly professionals past and present Aljaž Škorjanec, Pasha Kovalev, Graziano di Prima and Robin Windsor throughout its run. Former Strictly Come Dancing contestant Karim Zeroual will host the show.

Here Come The Boys sees the Strictly superstars battle it out against a cutting-edge soundtrack of dance-floor anthems, club classics and guilty pleasures to be named our ‘King of the Dance’ by the audience members.

Shows will take place Wednesdays to Sundays at 7:30PM with matinees on Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays at 2:30PM.

Capacity at the theatre will be reduced to follow social distancing guidelines.

Tickets and more information are available online here.

Aljaz said: “I am delighted to welcome such an amazing cast to join me in Here Come the Boys at the Garrick Theatre. I had such a great time on tour last year, so to bring this show into the West End is a dream come true. I can’t wait to battle it out with these boys and let the audience decide as there can only be one King of the Dance!

"Seriously though, it’s going to be bigger and better than before and I can’t wait! 2020 has been a really tough year for everyone, and this is going to be the perfect antidote and start to 2021.”

Pasha added: “I was so upset when the 2020 Here Come the Boys tour was postponed due to the pandemic so to hear that we’re taking it into the West End is truly amazing! This show, with the incredible cast of other dancers, is going to blow the audience away. It’s a dance marathon and only one of us will end up as King of the Dance… and of course, that’s going to be me!”

Graziano Di Prima commented: “I was home in Sicily in the middle of the pandemic so I was in need of some good news….then my agent called and I couldn’t believe that I was being asked to star in ‘Here Come the Boy’s and to top it off play the West End!

"I’d heard how incredible the show was back in 2019 so am super excited to be involved in this brand new production. We’ll be opening in London’s West End with great friends and my lovely fiance Giada Lini…what could be better!”

Robin Windsor enthused: “I’d heard how good Here Come the Boys was on tour so when Aljaz asked me to join the cast I didn’t have to think twice. I have so missed dancing and am really looking forward to working with him and Pasha again and getting to know Graziano and I loved what Karim did in the 2019 series. I am going head to head with four great dancers to see who might be crowned King of the Dance and I can’t wait! Its full-on dance!’

And Karim added: “To be asked to join the cast of Here Come the Boys was so unexpected. To be honest I was a bit nervous at first but with some encouragement from Aljaz I knew I had to do it.

"I’ll be hosting the show, spinning some records and showing off a few of my tricks. I have a few surprises up my sleeve that the audience won’t be expecting! This show has it all… great dance routines, a world champion beatboxer, fantastic music and some audience participation. If you want a good time after a difficult year this is the perfect ticket!”