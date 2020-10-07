Strictly Come Dancing early favourites revealed ahead of launch show

It's said to be a 'two horse race' to win Strictly Come Dancing 2020.

Twelve celebrities have been confirmed for the Strictly Come Dancing line up with the launch show set for October 17.

Ahead of the first episode, Eastenders star Maisie Smith finds herself as one of the early favourites to win the glitterball.

The actress was quickly backed into 7/4 favourite from 9/2 with bookmakers BoyleSports when the market for the new series opened and is sharing the bulk of the early support with YouTuber HRVY.

He has seen his odds cut into 5/2 from 6/1, making him Maisie’s main challenger when the live shows begin later this month.

One of the initial outsiders coming in for significant support is actress Caroline Quentin. Men Behaving Badly co-star Martin Clunes has tipped the trained dancer to go all the way and her original price of 33/1 has been slashed into 14/1.

Lawrence Lyons, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “Maisie Smith and HRVY are continuing to dominate the early Strictly betting and punters are showing huge confidence in them going far.

"As a result Maisie is edging favouritism at 7/4 with HRVY hot on her heels at 5/2 before we’ve even seen a step from either.”

Strictly Come Dancing odds

7/4 Maisie Smith

5/2 HRVY

4/1 Max George

7/1 Jamie Laing

7/1 Nicola Adams

14/1 Jason Bell

14/1 Caroline Quentin

16/1 Clara Amfo

22/1 JJ Chalmers

25/1 Ranvir Singh

66/1 Jacqui Smith

66/1 Bill Bailey

Strictly Come Dancing launches on Saturday, October 17 on BBC One.