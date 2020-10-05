This year's Strictly Come Dancing could be at risk if the UK returns to a full lockdown.

Insiders have claimed that the BBC may be forced to cancel the series entirely in a worst case scenario.

The Sun newspaper reports that preparations have been put in place should the country go back into a nation-wide lockdown.

A source shared: “They couldn’t even delay the show until early next year because of a number of issues, including them being unable to use their usual studios. While everyone is hopeful it won’t happen, preparations have been made if it does.

“Everyone working on the show has done their utmost to keep it on air and if a local lockdown happens in London, where the studios are, Strictly bosses will ask for special dispensation to see if they can continue.”

All going to plan, the new season will launch on October 17 with a pre-recorded launch show.

The live shows are set to begin the very next weekend and air weekly until Christmas.

A number of changes have been made to the series from a shorter run with fewer celebrities to social distancing throughout the studio.

Judges Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse and Shirley Ballas will each sit at their own individual judges' desks while Bruno Tonioli will contribute remotely from LA.

Depending on restrictions, a limited live audience of household groups will watch seated in a cabaret style setup.

Names confirmed for the 2020 Strictly Come Dancing cast include champion boxer Nicola Adams, EastEnders star Maisie Smith, Made In Chelsea's Jamie Laing and newsreader Ranvir Singh.

Also on the line up are former American Footballer and broadcaster Jason Bell, singer-songwriter Max George, actress Caroline Quentin and TV Presenter & Invictus Games medallist JJ Chalmers.

Finishing the this year's contestants are singer & presenter HRVY, comedian and musician Bill Bailey, Radio 1 DJ Clara Amfo and former Home Secretary Jacqui Smith.

Strictly Come Dancing 2020 airs on BBC One.

