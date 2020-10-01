Strictly Come Dancing's HRVY has revealed he's tested positive for coronavirus.

The singer - real name Harvey Leigh Cantwell - told fans on social media he had "no symptoms" but was having to isolate for at least the next ten days.

He wrote: "hi, wasn’t gonna worry anyone and say anything but now the story’s out, i have coronavirus, I’m all good, no symptoms, just isolating for the next 10 days.

"already super bored so prepare yourselves for my Tik toks," he added.

The news was first reported by The Sun newspaper who say that HRVY tested positive when the show's line up underwent their first of two weekly tests on Monday.

A source said: "This is the last thing Strictly wanted.

"They’ve been jumping through hoops since day one to make sure everything is done safely and with as minimal risk to the cast and crew as possible.

“But with just ten days until the celebrities are introduced to their partners, this is the worst-case scenario."

A spokesperson for the BBC said: "We can confirm a member of the Strictly team has tested positive and are now self-isolating at home.

“We have rigorous protocols in place to manage Covid-19 as the safety of all those involved in the production is paramount.”

While HRVY has time to recover in order to make the launch, once the show gets underway a positive test would see a contestant eliminated.

"Obviously according to government guidelines if you receive a positive test you have to isolate for two weeks and that would unfortunately rule them out of the show," said Strictly's executive producer Sarah James.

Strictly Come Dancing will start on BBC One with a pre-recorded launch episode on October 17.

The live shows will start the very next weekend on October 24.

