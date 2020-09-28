A first look at the Strictly Come Dancing set for 2020 has been revealed along with changes for the show.

The BBC One series is set to return in October but is facing challenges in the new era of travel restrictions and social distancing.

It was previously confirmed that the 2020 series would be shorter than usual, running for nine weeks, while Bruno Tonioli will not appear in person at the start of the run.

Bruno will contribute to the show remotely while the remaining three judges - Craig Revel Horwood, Shirley Ballas and Motsi Mabuse - will each sit behind their own desk.

A socially distant cabaret-style audience will be made up of household bubbles while the contestants and their pro partners will also take up seats in the crowd when they aren't dancing.

Strictly Come Dancing judges' desk

There will be regular testing and should any of the celebs fall ill, they will be ruled out of the competition.

"Obviously according to government guidelines if you receive a positive test you have to isolate for two weeks and that would unfortunately rule them out of the show," said Strictly's executive producer Sarah James.

Strictly Come Dancing 2020 will launch on Saturday, October 17 with the celebrity and pro pairings revealed with a series of videos rather than in the studio as usual.

There will still be a first dance involving the celebs and professionals, with Sarah teasing "everybody gets a little taste of what the celebs can do."

Further professional group dances - fourteen in total - have been pre-recorded in advance to air Sunday nights.

Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman will be back to host.

Strictly Come Dancing audience

Sarah revealed: "We should still get that sense of camaraderie. Claudia will only be able to speak to one couple at a time and we won’t be able to have all the cast up there but she’s so brilliant with people."

Meanwhile augmented reality will be used to add an extra sparkle to the live performances from the celebs.

Confirmed names for the 2020 Strictly Come Dancing cast include reality star Jamie Laing, Good Morning Britain newsreader Ranvir Singh, Olympian Nicola Adams and EastEnders star Maisie Smith.

Joining them are ex American Footballer and sports pundit Jason Bell, singer Max George, actress Caroline Quentin and TV Presenter & Invictus Games medallist JJ Chalmers.

The Strictly Come Dancing 2020 Professional Dancers

Completing the cast are Radio 1 DJ Clara Amfo, former MP Jacqui Smith, comedian and musician Bill Bailey and singer HRVY.

Strictly Come Dancing airs on BBC One from October 17 with the live shows starting October 24.

Pictures: BBC/Guy Levy

