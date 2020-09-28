Strictly Come Dancing live tour 'could be cancelled' for 2021

The Strictly Come Dancing live tour set for next year is in doubt.

Both celebrity and pro dancers from the TV series usually hit the road in January for a string of live arena shows.

However the ongoing pandemic has left the 2021 Strictly tour facing potential cancellation.

Current restrictions have left many venues closed with capacity and social distancing restrictions making live shows financially unviable.

A source shared with The Sun newspaper: “There’s a question mark over whether venues will even be open in early 2021 and that’s before trying to work out how they put on such a big production safely and securely.

“It’s a split consensus at the moment, with some people insisting the show must go on. While others are pulling back and saying it’s better to hold fire and just cancel it all.”

The news comes ahead of the launch of the 2020 TV series with twelve celebrities on this year's line up.

Those on the Strictly Come Dancing cast include Made In Chelsea star Jamie Laing, champion boxer Nicola Adams, EastEnders' actress Maisie Smith and Good Morning Britain newsreader Ranvir Singh.

Also on the line up are Invictus Games medallist JJ Chalmers, former American Footballer turned pundit Jason Bell, singer Max George and actress Caroline Quentin.

Finishing the line up are singer HRVY, radio DJ Clara Amfo, former Home Secretary Jacqui Smith and comedian Bill Bailey.

Strictly Come Dancing airs on BBC One. The latest series will start in October and will air Saturday and Sunday nights until Christmas.

