Craig Revel Horwood thinks the 'Strictly curse' will be more intense this year

Craig Revel Horwood reckons the so-called Strictly Come Dancing 'curse' will be more intense this year.

The celebrities on the 2020 line up are set to 'bubble up' with their pros due to the ongoing pandemic.

Advertisements

And Craig thinks it'll make the 'Strictly curse' all the more "intense".

He told The Sun newspaper: "I think it’s going to be more intense, isn’t it? Because they’re in a lockdown situation with each other.

“Anyway, I always think of it as the Strictly blessing — look how many marriages we’ve had out of it.”

The Strictly judge of 14 years added:“We’ve had people falling in love. We’ve had babies. How can people call it the ‘curse’? If you’re in a relationship that’s not going anywhere, it’s not good in the first place.

“Let’s face it, it’s not just Strictly, it’s every walk of life. How many people meet at work and spend the rest of their life together?”

While the supposed curse has been blamed for the break up of a number of relationships, Craig credits it with starting a number of happy couples.

He said in a previously: "Some relationships blossom. I mean who would have ever thought that anyone would want Kristina Rihanoff? But Ben Cohen did and she had a baby with him so that’s a success story.

"Then there is Pasha [Kovalev, now with former show partner Rachel Riley].

"There is Flavia [Cacace, married to contestant Jimi Mistry]. We have had some amazing bonus that has changed people’s lives."

Advertisements

The new series of Strictly will launch in October on BBC One.

The 2020 Strictly Come Dancing ling up was confirmed earlier this month.