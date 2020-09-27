Neil Jones and Nadiya Bychkova will reportedly be two of the Strictly Come Dancing pros sitting this year's show out.

They will still take part in the show's pro group dances and be on hand to stand in should another professional become injured.

Neil is said to have been left "devastated" after being told he would not be getting a celebrity partner.

A source told the Daily Star Sunday: "After a lot of discussion it was decided that Neil will be dropped from the line-up of professional dancers, so he won’t be partnered with a contestant."

Neil first joined the show in 2016 but only last year got his first celebrity partner, footballer Alex Scott.

Meanwhile, an insider told The Sun newspaper that Nadiya as "gutted" to be sitting the latest series out.

Last year saw Nadiya partnered with David James while in 2018 she performed with Blue singer Lee Ryan.

As yet the BBC has not officially confirmed this year's pairings.

But four professionals definitely won't be getting partners with twelve celebs and sixteen dancers on the line up for 2020.

Making up the male pros alongside Neil are Aljaž Škorjanec, Anton Du Beke, Giovanni Pernice, Gorka Marquez, Graziano Di Prima and Johannes Radebe.

Joining them together with Nadiya Bychkova are leading ladies Amy Dowden, Dianne Buswell, Janette Manrara, Karen Hauer, Katya Jones, Luba Mushtuk, Nancy Xu and Oti Mabuse.

As for the celeb line up, stars this year include Good Morning Britain presenter Ranvir Singh, EastEnders star Maisie Smith, singer & presenter HRVY and reality star Jamie Laing.

Joining them are Invictus Games medallist JJ Chalmers, singer-songwriter Max George, actress Caroline Quentin and former American Footballer Jason Bell.

Finishing this year's line up are Radio 1 DJ Clara Amfo, comic & musician Bill Bailey, former MP Jacqui Smith and Olympian Nicola Adams, who will dance in the show's first same sex pairing.

Strictly Come Dancing will launch in October on BBC One.