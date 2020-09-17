BBC defends Strictly Come Dancing's same-sex pairing after complaints

The BBC has responded to complaints after announcing Strictly Come Dancing's first same sex couple.

It was confirmed earlier this month that Olympic boxer Nicola Adams would be a part of Strictly's first all female-pairing.

But even before the show has made it to screen there have been objections.

"We've received complaints from some viewers about a same-sex pairing on the programme," the BBC revealed this week.

Responding, they said: "Strictly Come Dancing is an inclusive show and is proud to have featured same sex dancing amongst the professional dancers in group numbers in previous series.

"We have stated, in the past, that we are open to the prospect of including same sex pairings between our celebrities and professional dancers, should the opportunity arise.

"Nicola Adams requested an all-female pairing, which we are happy to facilitate.

"The show is first and foremost about dance, the sex of each partner within a coupling should have no bearing on their routine."

On signing up for the show, Nicola said this month: “I’m really excited to be joining this year’s incredible line-up for Strictly Come Dancing.

"I’m a huge fan of the show and am thrilled to be part of something that holds such a special place in so many people’s hearts.

"People might know me from my work in the ring, but I’ll be every bit as passionate and dedicated on the dancefloor too.

"I also wanted to thank the BBC for supporting me and making me the first ever all female-pairing; and it’s amazing to be a part of the movement for change, diversity and breaking boundaries in the entertainment industry.”

As yet Nicola's professional partner has not been revealed.

Strictly Come Dancing 2020 will start on TV in October after the BBC confirmed a shorter series.