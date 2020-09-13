The male Strictly Come Dancing professionals are reportedly fighting to be paired with Maisie Smith.

EastEnders star Maisie is already the favourite to win the series and the show's pros are keen to be her partner.

Neil Jones, Aljaž Skorjanec and Giovanni Pernice are said to be among those who are enthusiastic to dance with the actress.

A source told The Sun newspaper: "All the male pros really want to partner with her, not just because she’s young and fit, but she’s also proven herself to be a brilliant dancer.

“She has a massive fan following, which often ensures contestants get far in the competition.”

Meanwhile it's also claimed that the show's female professionals are fighting to be partnered with boxer Nicola Adams.

It was previously confirmed that Nicola would be a part of Strictly's first ever same sex pairing although her pro has yet to be announced.

"The female pros know that forming Strictly’s first same-sex partnership will thrust them into the spotlight like never before," an insider claimed. “But they’re also thrilled by the fact Nicola is a sportswoman, because she has the discipline and fitness to deliver a sensational performance.

“She will also have the strength to do lifts during routines, not to mention the fact that she has a sensational physique which will make those routines that little bit sexier.”

Alongside Nicola and Maisie, those on the Strictly Come Dancing 2020 line up are actress Caroline Quentin, The Wanted's Max George, former American Footballer and broadcaster Jason Bell, Good Morning Britain presenter and newsreader Ranvir Singh and Radio 1 DJ Clara Amfo.

They're joined by comedian & musician Bill Bailey, TV Presenter & Invictus Games medallist JJ Chalmers, reality star Jamie Laing, singer and presenter HRVY and former Home Secretary Jacqui Smith.

The new series of Strictly Come Dancing is set to begin on TV in October on BBC One.

The 2020 run will be shorter than usual due to the ongoing pandemic.

Picture: BBC