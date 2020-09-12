Strictly Come Dancing's Blackpool special cancelled for 2020

Strictly Come Dancing will not be visiting Blackpool in 2020, the BBC has confirmed.

The traditional trip to the Blackpool Tower ballroom has been cancelled due to the ongoing pandemic.

Advertisements

Instead, the show will air a special episode dedicated to the iconic venue from the London studio in Elstree.

The BBC said in a short statement: "Blackpool is a milestone moment in every series of Strictly that our audience, our celebs and professional dancers look forward to.

"Whilst we'll be unable to physically go to Blackpool this series, we'll still be celebrating this iconic venue and bringing it to life from our studio in Elstree."

It's the latest change to the 2020 series which was previously confirmed to have a shorter run with fewer celebrities.

Those confirmed for the Strictly Come Dancing 2020 line up are actress Caroline Quentin, The Wanted's Max George, former American Footballer and broadcaster Jason Bell, Good Morning Britain presenter and newsreader Ranvir Singh and Radio 1 DJ Clara Amfo.

Advertisements

They're joined by comedian & musician Bill Bailey, TV Presenter & Invictus Games medallist JJ Chalmers, Olympic boxer Nicola Adams, reality star Jamie Laing and EastEnders' actress Maisie Smith.

Completing the cast are singer and presenter HRVY and former Home Secretary Jacqui Smith.

Meanwhile the pro dancers are currently in isolation in order to pre-record this year's group dances in advance.

The new series is set to begin on TV in October on BBC One.

Before then, starting next Saturday (September 19) will be a four-part 'Best Of' series.

The episodes will showcase the nation’s favourite moments from themed weeks, Movies, Musicals, Blackpool and the Final.

Picture: BBC

More on: Strictly Come Dancing 2020