Strictly Come Dancing start date and line up confirmed for new special series

BBC One have confirmed the start date and line up for its new special Strictly Come Dancing series.

Strictly: The Best Of is anew four-part show which will air ahead of the main series.

Strictly: The Best Of… will showcase the nation’s favourite moments from themed weeks, Movies, Musicals, Blackpool and the Final.

Hosted by Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman, each special will see the fab four judges, Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas and Bruno Tonioli as well all the Strictly professional dancers and special guests reminisce about the iconic dances, the high-octane group numbers and the standout moments.

The first episode - Strictly: The Best of Movies - will air on Saturday September 19 at 7:30PM on BBC One.

Celebrities featured across the series include: Alex Scott, Alexandra Burke, Ashley Roberts, Debbie McGee, Ed Balls, Emma Barton, Faye Tozer, Frankie Bridge, Joe Sugg, Karim Zeroual, Kelvin Fletcher, Lauren Steadman, Louis Smith, Ore Oduba, Reverend Richard Coles and Scott Mills.

There will also be a special tribute to Caroline Flack in the series.

Meanwhile, the usual Strictly Christmas special has been cancelled due to the ongoing pandemic.

However the BBC has revealed an alternative countdown show to air this year.

Strictly: The Christmas Countdown will reveal the 25 most memorable dances of all time voted for by the viewers.

The BBC say: "From the perfect 40’s, the trophy-winning routines, dances that have made us laugh, and perhaps some that are remembered for other reasons - this show will have it all. Presented by Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman, join the judges and professional dancers as they count down to see which will be voted the most memorable Strictly dance of all time."

The main series of Strictly Come Dancing will begin in October.

A rumoured start date has been set for October 24.

