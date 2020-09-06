Strictly Come Dancing studio 'given deep clean after virus scare'

Production on the upcoming series of Strictly Come Dancing is said to have been 'thrown into chaos'.

It's been reported that a member of the show's lighting crew tested positive for coronavirus resulting in a temporary pause in production.

A source told The Sun newspaper: “After this was discovered the remaining lighting crew were all sent home from site before everyone was told to leave several hours later".

The BBC said the worker in question has since "had an official NHS test that’s come back negative."

Nevertheless, as a precaution the studio - which is due to welcome the professional dancers to pre-record their group routines - has been given a deep clean.

Five other workers were also isolated but they too returned negative test results.

A show insider insisted that there would be "minimal impact" on the filming schedule.

A Strictly source explained to the Daily Mail that "the crew member is no longer on the production and has had a negative NHS test result.

"Procedures were followed and stringent protocols have been put in place just in case, but recording isn't due to happen until later this week so there is minimal impact."

Strictly's pro dancers are currently isolating together before filming this year's group dancers together ahead of partnering with the celebrities.

Those on the 2020 Strictly cast are actress Caroline Quentin, The Wanted's Max George, former American Footballer and broadcaster Jason Bell, Good Morning Britain presenter and newsreader Ranvir Singh and Radio 1 DJ Clara Amfo.

They're joined by comedian & musician Bill Bailey, TV Presenter & Invictus Games medallist JJ Chalmers, Olympic boxer Nicola Adams, Made In Chelsea's Jamie Laing, EastEnders' actress Maisie Smith, singer and presenter HRVY and former Home Secretary Jacqui Smith.

The series is expected to launch in October time.

Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman will be back roll out the red carpet to welcome the star-studded celebrity class of 2020 as they begin their Strictly adventure.

