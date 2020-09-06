Katya Jones is reportedly keen to be partnered with Nicola Adams on Strictly Come Dancing this year.

Nicola Adams is a two-time Olympic winning boxer who retired with an undefeated record in 2019.

She was confirmed for this year's Strictly line up last week, taking part in the show's first ever same-sex pairing.

According to The Sun newspaper, Katya is one of the professional dancers "keen" to be paired with Nicola.

A source told The Sun newspaper: "She’s a huge believer in girl power and thinks they’d make a great team and be a hit with the viewers at home."

They added: “Plus she’s one of the most competitive dancers and can really think outside the box when it comes to choreography so can really push the boundaries on the dancefloor.

“Katya has stiff competition as a lot of the female pros are keen to get the gig, as the same sex pairing is one of the Strictly’s boldest moves to date."

Speaking on signing up for the show this month, Nicola said: “I’m really excited to be joining this year’s incredible line-up for Strictly Come Dancing.

"I’m a huge fan of the show and am thrilled to be part of something that holds such a special place in so many people’s hearts. People might know me from my work in the ring, but I’ll be every bit as passionate and dedicated on the dancefloor too.

"I also wanted to thank the BBC for supporting me and making me the first ever all female-pairing; and it’s amazing to be a part of the movement for change, diversity and breaking boundaries in the entertainment industry.”

Alongside Nicola, other celebs who have been confirmed for Strictly's line up including actress Caroline Quentin, former American footballer and broadcaster Jason Bell and The Wanted's Max George.

They're joined by Good Morning Britain presenter and newsreader Ranvir Singh and Radio 1 DJ Clara Amfo.

The new series is expected to begin in October on BBC One.