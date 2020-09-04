Strictly stars Kevin and Joanne Clifton announce socially distanced tour

Strictly Come Dancing stars Kevin and Joanne Clifton are going on a special tour this autumn.

The brother and sister pair will perform at venues across the country in a socially distanced show.

An Evening With Kevin And Joanne Clifton will give audiences a glimpse into the two former Strictly professionals' dancing lives, from young children growing up in a dancing family, to the successful performers they are today.

They will sing songs from their CD, share stories of their dancing lives, and perform some favourite Ballroom and Latin dances with their professional partners.

Kevin said: “Although we all miss performing and producing live shows and it is great to be able to get back on stage, we know people’s health and safety is paramount.

"Myself, Joanne and our producers feel a responsibility to the theatre industry to help rebuild audience confidence, so that one day theatres will be full again.”

Producer Paul Irving of Strictly Theatre Co. added: “We feel this is a great way to support venues across the country, as well as provide work for freelancers from the theatre industry who have had limited support over the last six months.

"The aim is to boost audience confidence levels so that they feel safe to come to a theatre and watch live shows again. It also gives venues the opportunity to perfect safe social distancing measures.”

The production is suitable for a socially distanced audience and is being created and toured with the audience, theatre staff, cast and crew safety at the forefront.

Performances begin at Kings Theatre, Portsmouth on the 29th October 2020, stopping at venues across the country until 29th November 2020. For dates and tickets, visit www.kevinandjoanne.com.

The tour follows the pair's originally planned show, Burn The Floor was postponed to 2021 due to the pandemic.

Kevin will now be headlining it without his sister, as Joanne’s prior commitments mean she is no longer available.