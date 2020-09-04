Jacqui Smith confirmed as final celebrity on Strictly Come Dancing's line up

Former Home Secretary Jacqui Smith has been confirmed as the final celebrity on Strictly Come Dancing's line up.

The former politician is best known as being the UK’s first female Home Secretary in 2007.

Advertisements

Jacqui said: “I was speechless with excitement at being asked to join Strictly – and that’s very rare for me. Fifty years ago, I got a bronze medal for Scottish Highland Dancing and it feels about time to return to dancing.

"I couldn’t be in better hands with the Strictly team and I’m going to throw myself into the challenge. Watch out!”.

Jacqui is now the Chair of the largest NHS trust in England in Birmingham and a Children’s Trust in Sandwell. She has become a regular political commentator on TV and radio and also hosts a weekly award winning podcast called For the Many that she presents with broadcaster Iain Dale.

Jacqui is the twelfth and final celeb on this year's line up.

Advertisements

Those making up the rest of the cast this year are actress Caroline Quentin, The Wanted's Max George, former American Footballer and broadcaster Jason Bell, Good Morning Britain presenter and newsreader Ranvir Singh and Radio 1 DJ Clara Amfo.

They're joined by comedian & musician Bill Bailey, TV Presenter & Invictus Games medallist JJ Chalmers, Olympic boxer Nicola Adams who will be a part of the show's first ever same-sex couple.

Also on the show are Made In Chelsea's Jamie Laing, who was forced out of last year's show due to injury, and EastEnders' actress Maisie Smith.

The new series of Strictly is expected to begin on TV in October after the BBC announced a shorter series due to the pandemic.

Advertisements

Also a result of the pandemic, Bruno Tonioli will be away from the panel when the show begins due to ongoing travel restrictions but will take part virtually in the Sunday episode each week, from America.

Strictly Come Dancing airs on BBC One.