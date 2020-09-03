Max George the early favourite to win Strictly Come Dancing

The Wanted's Max George has been installed as the early favourite to win Strictly Come Dancing.

Some well-known celebrities have been confirmed for the 18th series of Strictly Come Dancing with Max George the favourite to lift the coveted Glitterball.

Max is a singer-songwriter best known as one of the members of the popular boy band The Wanted, who were active from 2009 to 2014. He's the second member of the boy band to compete after Jay McGuiness who won the show in 2013.

Bookmakers BoyleSports introduced Max as the 4/1 favourite to win the competition but those odds have been nibbled already as he is now 5/2.

Maisie Smith who is better known as Tiffany Butcher in EastEnders, is the 9/2 second favourite and if this soap star is half as good on the dancefloor as she is in EastEnders, then she will go a long way.

Jamie Laing is another celebrity that has been confirmed to take part with some punters backing the reality star to go all the way. The Made In Chelsea star was introduced to the betting at 20/1 with BoyleSports on Thursday morning but punters were quick to back him into 16/1.

Sarah Kinsella, Spokesperson for BoyleSports commented: “The new series of Strictly Come Dancing is just around the corner and it’s bound to add some excitement to our screens during this pandemic.

"Max George was one of the first celebrities confirmed and punters have backed him into the 5/2 favourite from 4/1. There was interest for Jamie Laing too as his odds were trimmed into 16/1 from 20/1.”

With further names still to be confirmed for the line up, here are the current odds...

Strictly Come Dancing odds

5-2 Max George

9-2 Maisie Smith

5 Nicola Adams

7 Clara Amfo

8 JJ Chalmers

10 Jason Bell

16 Jamie Laing

16 Ranvir Singh

28 Caroline Quentin

66 Bill Bailey

Strictly Come Dancing will begin on BBC One in October.