Maisie Smith the early favourite to win Strictly Come Dancing

EastEnders actress Maisie Smith has been installed as the early favourite to win Strictly Come Dancing.

Some well-known celebrities have been confirmed for the 18th series of Strictly Come Dancing with actress Maisie Smith the current favourite to lift the coveted Glitterball.

Advertisements

Maisie Smith who is better known as Tiffany Butcher in EastEnders, was the 9/2 second favourite less than 24 hours ago but now the talented actress has been trimmed into the 9/4 favourite.

Maisie has overtaken the original 5/2 favourite Max George, who has seen his odds drift out to 4/1. Reality TV star Jamie Laing has been hammered into 6/1 from 16/1 in the last few hours.

Former Olympian boxer Nicola Adams is 6/1. Adams will be the first celebrity to be part of a same-sex couple in the BBC One show's 16-year history.

HRVY has been added to the betting at 8/1. Full name Harvey Leigh Cantwell, the popstar has more than 2.7 million YouTube subscribers and is the latest name to be confirmed.

Advertisements

Sarah Kinsella, spokesperson for BoyleSports commented: “EastEnders star Maisie Smith is our new 9/4 favourite to win the coveted glitterball trophy, trimmed in from 9/2.

"But the biggest mover is Made In Chelsea star Jamie Laing who has plummeted into 6/1 from 16/1 placing him alongside former Olympian boxer Nicola Adams.”

With further names still to be confirmed for the line up, here are the current odds...

Strictly Come Dancing odds

9-4 Maisie Smith

4 Max George

6 Jamie Laing

6 Nicola Adams

8 HRVY

8 Clara Amfo

10 Jason Bell

12 JJ Chalmers

16 Ranvir Singh

33 Caroline Quentin

50 Bill Bailey

Strictly Come Dancing will begin on BBC One in October.