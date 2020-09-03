Jamie Laing and Maisie Smith have both been confirmed for Strictly Come Dancing.

TV personality Jamie is best known for his appearances in Made In Chelsea and Channel 4’s In Bed with Jamie.

After a false start which saw him leave Strictly 2019 after the launch show due to injury, Jamie is back in the ballroom for 2020.

Jamie said: “Here we go again, hopefully this time I can last long enough so my mum can see me dance.

"The reason I’m doing it, is to make my mum proud but all I did last year was make her even more disappointed. Let’s change that this year, can’t wait!!”

Meanwhile Maisie Smith is an actress and singer, best known for playing the role of Tiffany Butcher-Baker on BBC’s EastEnders.

Maisie said: “Get me in those sequins, I can’t wait to dive into the Strictly fancy dress box this winter! This is a dream come true.”

More confirmed names for Strictly Come Dancing 2020 line up are actress Caroline Quentin, The Wanted's Max George, former American Footballer & broadcaster Jason Bell, Good Morning Britain presenter and newsreader Ranvir Singh and Radio 1 DJ Clara Amfo.

They're joined by TV Presenter & Invictus Games medallist JJ Chalmers, comedian & musician Bill Bailey Olympic boxer Nicola Adams who will be a part of the show's first ever same-sex pairing.

Meanwhile further celebrities currently rumoured for the 2020 Strictly Come Dancing cast include former Home Secretary Jacqui Smith, social media star Holly H, Westlife singer Mark Feehily and presenter Michelle Ackerley.

The new series of Strictly is rumoured to begin on telly in October after the BBC confirmed a shorter season.

Meanwhile, Bruno Tonioli will be away from the panel when the run begins due to ongoing travel restrictions.

However he will appear virtually in the Sunday night Results show each week, from LA.

Plus, all going well, Bruno will be making an appearance to the show in person towards the end of the run.

Strictly Come Dancing airs on BBC One.