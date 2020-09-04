HRVY has been confirmed as the eleventh celebrity on Strictly Come Dancing's latest series.

HRVY - Harvey Leigh Cantwell - is a popstar and presenter.

He said: “Being on Strictly is going to be such an amazing experience and I’m so thankful to be taking part this year.

"I think my mum is more excited that she’ll be able to see me every Saturday night now.”

21-year-old popstar HRVY has over a billion combined streams to his name and a social following of over 10 million globally.

As well as his own headline tours, he's performed at BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend in 2019, has shared the stage with Jonas Blue at Capital FM’s Summertime Ball and Jingle Bell Ball.

Alongside his music, HRVY previously presented on CBBC's Friday Download.

HRVY is the eleventh celeb on this year's line up.

Other confirmed names so far include actress Caroline Quentin, The Wanted's Max George, former American Footballer and broadcaster Jason Bell, Good Morning Britain presenter and newsreader Ranvir Singh and Radio 1 DJ Clara Amfo.

They're joined by comedian & musician Bill Bailey, TV Presenter & Invictus Games medallist JJ Chalmers, Olympic boxer Nicola Adams who will be a part of the show's first ever same-sex couple.

Also on the cast are Made In Chelsea's Jamie Laing, who was forced out of last year's show due to injury, and EastEnders' actress Maisie Smith.

The new series of Strictly is rumoured to launch in October after the BBC announced a shorter series.

Meanwhile, Bruno Tonioli will be absent from the show when the show begins due to ongoing travel restrictions but will take part virtually in the Sunday episode each week, from America.

Strictly Come Dancing airs on BBC One.