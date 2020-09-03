JJ Chalmers announced for Strictly Come Dancing cast

JJ Chalmers has been confirmed for this year's Strictly Come Dancing cast.

JJ Chalmers is a television presenter, a former Royal Marine and Invictus Games medallist.

JJ said: “My whole life is defined by facing challenges. Whether it's becoming a Royal Marine Commando, recovering from my injuries sustained in Afghanistan to competing in The Invictus Games.

"Now as a TV Presenter I'm lucky enough to witness some of the greatest sporting contests in the world. Strictly is a whole different ball game in respect to the challenges I will face but I'm up for an adventure and at least my mum will know where I am!”

The career of former Royal Marine Commando JJ was cut short after he suffered life-changing injuries following an IED explosion in Afghanistan. After years of rehabilitation, JJ went on to compete in the 2014 Invictus Games where he captained the Trike Cycling team and took home three medals.

He now regularly works as a TV presenter, appearing at the Rio Paralympics and fronting the Invictus Games since 2017.

JJ is the eighth confirmed name for the line up.

Also confirmed for Strictly Come Dancing's latest season are actress Caroline Quentin, The Wanted's Max George, former American Footballer & broadcaster Jason Bell, Good Morning Britain presenter and newsreader Ranvir Singh and Radio 1 DJ Clara Amfo.

They're joined by comedian & musician Bill Bailey and Olympic boxer Nicola Adams who will be a part of the show's first ever same-sex couple.

Further celebrities rumoured for the 2020 Strictly Come Dancing line up currently include EastEnders actress Maisie Smith and former Home Secretary Jacqui Smith.

Also linked to the cast are social media star Holly H, Westlife singer Mark Feehily, presenter Michelle Ackerley and Made In Chelsea's Jamie Laing.

Strictly Come Dancing 2020 is rumoured to begin on telly in October after the BBC confirmed a shorter series.

Meanwhile, Bruno Tonioli will be away from the judges' desk when the season starts due to ongoing travel restrictions.

However he will appear remotely in Sunday's show each week, from LA.

Plus, lockdown permitting, Bruno will be making his grand return to the show in person towards the end of the season.