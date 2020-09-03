Bill Bailey has been confirmed for Strictly Come Dancing's latest season.

Award winning comedian, musician and actor Bill Bailey became the seventh Strictly celebrity this morning.

He was confirmed earlier today by Zoe Ball on the Radio 2 Breakfast Show.

Bill said: “In these are strange times we're living through, it feels right to do something different and take on a new challenge. So I am delighted to be a part of this year's unique Strictly Come Dancing.

"My late mum Madrin would have loved it - I hope she'll be watching.”

Bill Bailey is a comedian, musician, author, documentary-maker and keen outdoors enthusiast best known for his live comedy and for the TV shows Black Books, Never Mind the Buzzcocks and QI.

Also confirmed for Strictly Come Dancing's latest season are actress Caroline Quentin, The Wanted's Max George, former American Footballer & broadcaster Jason Bell, Good Morning Britain presenter and newsreader Ranvir Singh and Radio 1 DJ Clara Amfo.

They're joined by Olympic boxer Nicola Adams who will be a part of the show's first ever same-sex couple.

Further celebrities rumoured for the 2020 Strictly Come Dancing line up currently include EastEnders actress Maisie Smith, former Home Secretary Jacqui Smith and TV Presenter & Invictus Games medallist JJ Chalmers

Also linked to the cast are social media star Holly H, Westlife singer Mark Feehily, presenter Michelle Ackerley and Made In Chelsea's Jamie Laing.

Strictly Come Dancing's new series is expected to begin in October after the BBC announced a shorter series.

Meanwhile, Bruno Tonioli will be away from the panel when the run begins due to ongoing travel restrictions.

However he will take part via video link in the Sunday night Results show each week, from America.

Plus, lockdown permitting, Bruno will be making an appearance to the show in person towards the end of the run.

Strictly Come Dancing airs on BBC One.