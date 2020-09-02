Radio 1 DJ Clara Amfo confirmed for Strictly Come Dancing this year

Radio 1 DJ Clara Amfo has been confirmed for Strictly Come Dancing this year.

Clara revealed as the fifth Strictly celebrity on fellow Radio 1 DJ Greg James' Breakfast show.

Clara said: “As we know this year has been a real challenge and escapism through dancing is something I know we all enjoy, so to be taught by a pro and live a fantasy is something that I can’t wait to fully embrace, see you on the dancefloor!”

Clara is a broadcaster best known for her 10am – 1pm show on BBC Radio 1, home of the Live Lounge. As a TV presenter, she has also fronted One World: Together at Home (BBC One), ITV2’s coverage of The BRIT Awards and the BBC’s coverage of Glastonbury Festival, Radio 1’s Big Weekend, and The Proms.

Further confirmed names for Strictly Come Dancing this year are Good Morning Britain's Ranvir Singh, actress Caroline Quentin, former American footballer and broadcaster Jason Bell and The Wanted's Max George.

More celebrities rumoured for the 2020 Strictly Come Dancing cast currently include boxer Nicola Adams, Made In Chelsea's Jamie Laing, Famous TikToker Holly H and Love Island voice over Iain Stirling.

Also linked to the cast are Westlife singer Mark Feehily, TV favourite Scarlett Moffatt and Presenter Michelle Ackerley.

Strictly Come Dancing 2020 is expected to begin in October after the BBC revealed a shorter run.