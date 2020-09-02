Ranvir Singh has been announced for Strictly Come Dancing's latest season.

The journalist and presenter, best known as the Political Editor for ITV’s Good Morning Britain, anchor for ITV’s Tonight and newsreader on ITN.

Advertisements

Ranvir said: “The initial feeling of being confirmed for Strictly is one of complete terror – feels like embarking on a rollercoaster, where you really want to do it but you are equally scared. Hopefully after the first dance I will feel exhilarated rather than sick!”

As well as Good Morning Britain, Ranvir has fronted several ITV primetime factual series including Eat, Shop, Save, and has co-presented The Martin Lewis Show Live. She also recently fronted Loose Women.

Ranvir is the fourth confirmed name for Strictly Come Dancing 2020.

She joins actress Caroline Quentin, former American footballer and broadcaster Jason Bell and The Wanted's Max George on the official line up.

Advertisements

More rumoured names for the 2020 Strictly Come Dancing line up currently include Made In Chelsea's Jamie Laing, Radio 1 DJ Clara Amfo, Love Island narrator Iain Stirling and Famous TikToker Holly H.

Also linked to the cast are Westlife's Mark Feehily, TV favourite Scarlett Moffatt and TV host Michelle Ackerley.

Strictly Come Dancing 2020 is expected to start on TV in October after the BBC confirmed a shorter series.

Meanwhile, Bruno Tonioli will be missing from the show when the season begins due to ongoing travel restrictions.

However he will appear virtually in Sunday's results show each week, from across the pond.

Plus, lockdown permitting, Bruno will be making an appearance to the show in person towards the end of the season.

Strictly Come Dancing airs on BBC One.