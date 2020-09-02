Nicola Adams has been confirmed for Strictly Come Dancing's latest series.

Nicola Adams is a two-time Olympic winning boxer who retired with an undefeated record in 2019.

She will join this year's Strictly cast and will be a part of the show's first ever same-sex pairing.

Nicola said: “I’m really excited to be joining this year’s incredible line-up for Strictly Come Dancing.

"I’m a huge fan of the show and am thrilled to be part of something that holds such a special place in so many people’s hearts. People might know me from my work in the ring, but I’ll be every bit as passionate and dedicated on the dancefloor too.

"I also wanted to thank the BBC for supporting me and making me the first ever all female-pairing; and it’s amazing to be a part of the movement for change, diversity and breaking boundaries in the entertainment industry.”

She added: "It’s really important. It’s a big step for the show as well. It’s nice to see that we are able to move on.”

“I just can’t wait to get some dancing done, really.”

Currently five celebs have been confirmed for Strictly's line up including actress Caroline Quentin, former American footballer and broadcaster Jason Bell and The Wanted's Max George.

They're joined by Good Morning Britain presenter and newsreader Ranvir Singh and Radio 1 DJ Clara Amfo.

More rumoured names for the 2020 Strictly Come Dancing line up currently include Made In Chelsea's Jamie Laing, Love Island narrator Iain Stirling and Famous TikToker Holly H.

Strictly Come Dancing 2020 is expected to start on TV in October after the BBC confirmed a shorter series.

Bruno Tonioli will be missing from the show when the season begins due to ongoing travel restrictions.

However he will appear virtually in Sunday's results show each week, from across the pond.

Plus, lockdown permitting, Bruno will be making an appearance to the show in person towards the end of the season.

Strictly Come Dancing airs on BBC One.