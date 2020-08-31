The Wanted singer Max George has reportedly signed up for Strictly Come Dancing 2020.

The singer, who has also enjoyed a solo career and acting roles on TV, is set to follow in the footsteps of bandmate Jay McGuiness who won Strictly's 2015 series.

A source told The Sun newspaper: "Max is a great signing and bosses hope he’ll help bring in a younger audience to the show as he was part of a really popular boyband.

“It’s great for the show to have a hunk already secured to take part and given his time singing they’re hoping he has good dancing feet."

As of writing the BBC has not confirmed any names for the 2020 series but the first official announcement is expected imminently.

More names linked to the 2020 Strictly Come Dancing line up currently include actress Caroline Quentin and comedian Bill Bailey.

They're joined on the list of rumoured contestants by radio DJ Clara Amfo, Love Island voice over Iain Stirling, Made In Chelsea's Jamie Laing and Famous TikToker Holly H.

Also linked to the cast are TV host Michelle Ackerley, Westlife's Mark Feehily and TV favourite Scarlett Moffatt.

The new series of Strictly is expected to launch in October after the BBC confirmed a shorter season due to the ongoing pandemic.

In another change due to the current situation, Bruno Tonioli will be away from the judging panel in person but will appear in Sunday's results show via video link.

Strictly Come Dancing airs on BBC One.